Coronavirus: Ohio tops 4,000 deaths attributed to virus

More than 4,000 deaths attributed to coronavirus have been reported in Ohio, according to data released by the Ohio Department of Health Wednesday.
Forty-eight deaths were reported in the last day, bringing the total amount of deaths reported during the pandemic to 4,044.
The amount of cases in the state increased by 1,089 for a total of 117,584.
Hospitalizations passed the 13,000 benchmark with 87 admissions reported in the last day, according to ODH.
ICU admissions increased by 17 for a total of 2,920.
On Tuesday, Gov. Mike DeWine updated a public health order on guidelines for sports in Ohio. The update limits the number of spectators to at outdoor venues to 1,500 people or 15% of the fixed, seated capacity. At outdoor venues, spectators are limited to 300 people or 15% of the fixed, seated capacity.
The governor explained that the main reason the state decided to allow spectators at school athletic events is so the loved ones of players, coaches, marching band performers and other staff members for both home and away teams could attend.
“Ideally, the spectator limit would enable at least two, and perhaps up to four, family members to attend a sports event, provided that the venue is large enough to allow at least six feet of social distancing between groups,” he said.”
Schools are able to requested a variance that would permit more spectators, but would have to show that social distancing could still be possible.