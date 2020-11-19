Coronavirus: Ohio travel advisory encourages avoiding 14 states

The list includes Alabama, Arizona, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Utah and Wisconsin. South Dakota had the highest positivity rate at 56.3%. Ohio’s positivity rate is at an all-time high of 13%, up from 10% last week. The positivity rate is an indicator of how much COVID-19 is present.

Wyoming is shaded gray on the map for multiple days in the past week without overall testing volume data to calculate an accurate positivity rate. However, based on recent trends, the state is likely to be at an elevated positive level so travel to and from Wyoming is not advisable, according to the ODH.