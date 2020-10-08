Coronavirus: Ohioans warned against travel to 7 states

An updated travel advisory warned Ohioans against visiting to seven states with high coronavirus testing rates.
Six of the states were included on the travel advisory issued last week: South Dakota, Idaho Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas.
Mississippi fell off the travel advisory and was replaced with Wyoming.
The advisory is based off a seven-day average of each state’s positivity rate and includes any state with a rate of 15% or higher.
South Dakota has the highest positivity rate at 23.4% with Idaho following at 23.2%, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Ohio’s positivity rate is at 3%.
Anyone traveling from the states on the travel advisory should quarantine for 14 days. If a fever or any symptoms of coronavirus develop, call your healthcare provider.