Coronavirus: Ohioans with these medical conditions can get the vaccine next week

Starting Monday, Ohioans born with or who developed medical conditions early in their childhood will be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine.
These conditions carried over into adulthood, which put them at a greater risk if they get COVID-19.
The conditions include the following:
- Sickle cell anemia
- Down syndrome
- Cystic fibrosis
- Muscular dystrophy
- Cerebral palsy
- Spina bifida
- People born with severe heart defects requiring regular specialized medical care
- People with severe type 1 diabetes who have been hospitalized for this in the past year
- Phenylketonuria (PKU), Tay-Sachs and other rare, inherited metabolic disorders
- Epilepsy with continuing seizures; hydrocephaly; microcephaly; and other severe neurological disorders
- Turner syndrome, fragile X syndrome, Prader-Willi syndrome and other severe genetic disorders
- People with severe asthma who has been hospitalized for this in the past year
- Alpha and beta thalassemia
- Solid organ transplant candidates and recipients
Ohioans with those conditions will eligible to receive the vaccine even if they are not 65 years old or older. However, Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer noted that the Pfizer vaccine has only been approved for people 16 and older and the Moderna vaccine is only for people 18 and older.
Gov. Mike DeWine said about 200,000 people will be eligible under this group.
People with those conditions will be able to get the vaccine from any approved vaccine provider in Ohio.
The state is encouraging doctors and hospitals who regularly treat these patients to reach out to them about getting the vaccine.
Currently, Ohio is in Phase 1B of its vaccination distribution plan. Ohioans ages 65 and older, K-12 schools staff and those with a severe congenital, developmental or early onset medical disorder and an intellectual or developmental disability are able to receive the vaccine.