Coronavirus: Over 10,000 cases reported Saturday

The Ohio Department of Health reported 10,469 new cases today. The current 21 day average for cases is 8,438. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 467,432 cases have been reported, alongside 28,959 hospitalizations, 4,870 intensive care unit admissions and 6,946 deaths.

Currently, 4,978 people are in the hospital with coronavirus, about a fourth of all hospital patients. A third of all intensive care unit patients across Ohio are COVID-19 positive, totaling 1,163 people, the Ohio Hospital Association showed.