Coronavirus: Premier Health to start vaccinating public next week

The first dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine (a two-dose regimen) is administered to frontline health care workers at Miami Valley Hospital. Photo provided by Premier Health.
Credit: Will Jones

Local News | 7 hours ago
By Kristen Spicker

Premier Health will begin vaccination people 80 and older next week in multiple vaccine clinics across the Miami Valley.

The clinics will start on Tuesday, Jan. 19, in Montgomery, Miami and Butler counties. Premier Health is scheduled to receive 1,100 doses and plans to administer all the vaccine within seven days of receiving them.

Clinics will he held at the following hospital campuses:

  • Atrium Medical Center Vaccine Clinic: One Medical Center Drive, Middletown
  • Miami Valley Hospital Vaccine Clinic: 25 E. Foraker St., Dayton
  • Miami Valley Hospital South Vaccine Clinic: 2400 Miami Valley Drive, Centerville
  • Upper Valley Medical Center: 3130 N. County Road 25A, Troy
To schedule a vaccine, call 937-276-4141 or visit www.premierhealth.com/vaccine.

Appointments are required to receive a vaccine. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

