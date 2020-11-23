Coronavirus: Public Health offering free walk-up testing next week

Free walk-up coronavirus testing will be available at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on Infirmary Road in Jefferson Twp. next week.
On Dec. 1, Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County is offering testing from noon to 5 p.m. Patients do not need a doctor’s order or an appointment to be tested.
Pop-up testing is not for people who previously tested positive or have test results pending, according to Public Health. It also is not to be used for documenting a negative test result so an individual can return to work.
Anyone with questions can contact Public Health at 937-225-6217.
As of Sunday, Ohio has recorded 351,419 total cases of coronavirus, according to the state health department. Montgomery County has reported 19,082 total cases, the fourth highest for any county in Ohio.
On Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that Montgomery County was on the level 4 watch list with Lake and Lorain counties. If the county does not improve by this Thursday, it could join Franklin County at level 4, or purple, which is the most severe level of Ohio’s Public Health Advisory System.