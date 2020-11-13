Coronavirus: Public Health to discuss virus' spread during morning press conference

Montgomery County officials and leaders will provide an update on coronavirus and its spread throughout the region.
Jeff Cooper, Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County health commissioner; Dr. Michael Dohn, Public Health medical director; and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley will speak at 9:30 a.m. Officials from regional hospitals, including Sarah Hackenbracht, president and CEO of the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association; Michael Uhl, president and CEO of Miami Valley Hospital; and Terry Burns, chief operating officer at Kettering Health Network; will also join the press conference.
As of Thursday, Montgomery County has reported 15,228 total cases of coronavirus, according to the Ohio Department of Health. People under 30 account for most cases in the area, with 3,121 cases for ages 20-29 and 2,194 cases for those 0-19.
Ohio reported 7,101 daily cases on Thursday, breaking the previous record of 6,508 set on Tuesday.