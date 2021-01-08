Coronavirus: Public Health to give details on vaccination Phase 1B next week

Details on how Montgomery County residents eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine under Phase 1B are expected to be available next week, according to Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County.
Public Health is waiting for further information from the Ohio Department of Health, which should come early next week. The local health department then plans to hold a news conference releasing more details.
There is no waiting list or registration for the vaccine at this time. Public Health will notify the public once the vaccine is available. The health department has created a new section with details on coronavirus vaccine updates at https://www.phdmc.org/covid-19-vaccine-update.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced this week that Ohio tentatively plans start Phase 1B the week of Jan. 18.
An estimated 2,211,000 Ohioans will be eligible for vaccination under the next phase, which includes residents 65 and older, K-12 school staff and people with severe congenital, developmental or medical disorders.
The state plans to begin administering vaccines on during the following weeks:
- Week of Jan. 18: People 80 and older
- Week of Jan. 25: People 75 and older; people with severe congenital, developmental or medical disorders
- Week of Feb. 1: People 70 and older; K-12 school staff
- Week of Feb. 8: People 65 and older
The vaccine will be distributed through enrolled provides, such as health departments, hospitals, federally-qualified health care centers, primary care practitioners and pharmacies.
Due to limited supplies of the vaccine, as well as continued vaccinations for Phase 1A, it is expected that it will take several months to complete Phase 1B.