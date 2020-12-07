CORONAVIRUS: Rapid tests now available at Dayton Children’s drive-thrus

For the antigen test, people can visit Dayton Children’s three drive-thru sites, which are at:

- 884 Valley St., Dayton, in a tent in between main campus and Child Health Pavilion;

- 3300 West Tech Road, Springboro, in the building across the street from the south campus;

- and 865 W. Market St., Troy, in a tent behind the Troy outpatient care center.

See childrensdayton.org/covidtesting for hours.

Without a doctor’s order, the out-of-pocket cost for an antigen test is $60 payable by credit or debit card only. With a doctor’s order, insurance normally covers the cost.

“The need for faster, easier tests is only growing with the pandemic. At the same time, antigen testing has improved tremendously in accuracy over the last few months,” the hospital stated. “While the PCR test will always be the gold standard, the antigen test Dayton Children’s has is right in positive cases 100% of the time and accurate in negative cases 97.5% of the time in symptomatic patients.”

The individual will receive a text message with test results in four hours or less, if they provided a cell phone number. Results will also be posted in MyChart, if the family has an active account, and sent to the primary care provider, if the family provides that information. If a provider ordered the test, they will also receive the results.