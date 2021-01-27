Coronavirus: Registration to open Friday for Dayton vaccine clinic for those 70+ next week

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County will open registration Friday for a coronavirus vaccine clinic for people ages 70 and older next week in Dayton.
Registration will be available at 8:30 a.m. on Friday at http://phdmc.org/vaccine-update.
The vaccine clinic will be on Wednesday, Feb. 3 at the Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St. An appointment is required to be vaccinated.
The clinic is limited to Montgomery County residents ages 70 and older. Patients must bring proof of age and residency to the clinic, such as a driver’s license or photo ID.
Patients can be accompanied by a person younger than 70, but they will not be able to be vaccinated.
Parking is available at the Dayton Transportation Center and Public Health staff will be available to direct patients to the vaccine area.
What to know about COVID-19 vaccine signups in Dayton region
Here’s the latest on what to know about scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. This page will be updated regularly.
If you have questions or can’t find the information you are looking for, try vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov or reach us at ddnnews@coxinc.com.
Schedule
Over the next few weeks, eligibility will increase incrementally to include more people.
The schedule for who is eligible in Ohio to seek a vaccine is currently set to increase to the following groups along the following dates:
- Jan. 19: Ohioans 80 and older
- Jan. 25: Ohioans 75 and older; people with a developmental or intellectual disability and a comorbid medical condition identified by the Ohio Department of Health. Local boards of developmental disabilities will coordinate vaccines for these individuals.
- Feb. 1: Ohioans 70 and older; K-12 school staff and personnel
- Feb. 8: Ohioans 65 and older
- Feb. 15: Ohioans with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset, and inherited conditions
COVID-19 vaccine provider locations search
If you’re eligible to get a vaccine, no central system exists at this point for registering.
The state has a map where you can search to find which of the more than 700 vaccine providers in Ohio are located near you: vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov.
Note: Look at the provider’s website in advance before seeking a vaccine. Availability changes day-to-day and almost all require appointments in advance.
Local vaccine clinics
For a while you should expect that appointments at local vaccine sites will book up fast because of limited supply.
Depending on the location, some are letting eligible people register for future appointments or for alerts, while others aren’t taking new appointments until their next shipment arrives and don’t have a wait list. More supply will arrive each week and more appointments will open as more vaccines are distributed.
The following is not a comprehensive list, but here are some of the major vaccine providers in the area that you can check with:
- Kettering Health: Check ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus for announcements and to schedule an appointment when one becomes available.
- Premier Health: Check premierhealth.com/vaccine for announcements and when appointments are available.
- Kroger Pharmacy: Schedule an appointment at some pharmacies at kroger.com/ohiocovidvaccine or by calling 866-211-5620.
- Discount Drug Mart: Register for an appointment at discount-drugmart.com or call your local pharmacy. All 75 Discount Drug Mart locations were approved for vaccine distribution.
Local health departments also will have a limited supply of vaccines. The agencies are updating information on their Facebook pages and websites. You can get the latest information for each county at the following places:
- Butler County General Health District is collecting information from organizations and people that are in Ohio’s Phase 1A and Phase 1B for COVID-19 vaccinations. This is to collect information, but this is not a vaccination waitlist or vaccination scheduling system. There is no guarantee that by completing this survey you will receive the vaccine from BCGHD. It lets them know you are out there so that when it is your turn, they may contact you. You can register online here.
- Middletown Health Department: Registration is at covid.cityofmiddletown.org. Only citizens being vaccinated by the City of Middletown Health Department should register on this site.
- Hamilton Health Department: Fill out the vaccination form at hamilton-oh.gov. Online registration is preferred but people can call 513-785-7080.
- Champaign County Health District has registration at champaignhd.com.
- Clark County Combined Health District residents can sign up at ccchd.com or call 937-717-2439.
- Darke County General Health District residents can place their name on the list by emailing covidvaccine@familyhealthservices.org. An example of an email: Name: James Smith Date of Birth: 1 26 1939 Phone number: 937-XXX-XXXX. Or Call 937-547-2399 and they will take your name, date of birth, and telephone number and add you to the appropriate list. Visit darkecountyhealth.org for more information.
- Greene County Public Health residents can sign up for alerts at healthalert.gcph.info/COVID19/signup. Residents who have trouble filling out the online form can call 937-374-5600.
- Miami County Public Health information is updated at miamicountyhealth.net/vaccine-registration.
- Public Health-Dayton & Montgomery County updates information at phdmc.org/vaccine-update.
- Preble County Public Health updates on future clinics and appointment information at vaccinatepreble.com.
- Warren County Health District vaccination interest list can be filled out online warrenchd.com.