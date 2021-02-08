Coronavirus: Kettering Health expands vaccine registration options with call center

“This expanded call center will make it quick and easy for people to schedule these important vaccine appointments,” said Brenda Kuhn, chief clinical officer for Kettering Health Network. “Kettering Health Network is dedicated to supporting our community throughout the pandemic, and we are proud to expand this resource to provide better access.”

Representatives will be available every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to help those calling to get a vaccine. Once a patient dials the number, they will be connected to a phone tree with options to schedule a vaccine appointment, ask questions about the vaccine or find a new primary care provider.