Coronavirus: Ring in New Year with a virtual party

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine looks on during a news conference at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio. On Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, DeWine announced that Ohio will receive close to 100,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine by mid-December. The brief but promising details provided the first look at what vaccine distribution will look like in the state as the number of cases, deaths and hospitalizations continue to rise at staggering rates. (J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune via AP, File)

Credit: J.D. Pooley

By Jen Balduf
Statewide cumulative COVID cases pass 675,000

The safest way to celebrate the new year during the coronavirus pandemic? A virtual New Year’s Eve party.

As cumulative statewide COVID-19 cases surpassed 675,000 on Monday, the Ohio Department of Health suggested that Ohioans host or attend a virtual party in a social media post. —

“Send noisemakers and party hats to friends and family in advance, then have everyone sign on before midnight to welcome 2021!” the post read.

New cases continue to fall as the year comes to a close.

There were 4,519 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday by the ODH, which raised the cumulative total to 675,044. Hospitalizations increased by 290 and deaths increased by 62, according to the latest data.

Currently, 4,511 people are hospitalized in Ohio, with 1,189 people in southwest Ohio currently in the hospital, the Ohio Hospital Association reported.

Last week, the state reported nearly 48,000 new cases, 442 more deaths and 2,039 hospitalizations. Currently, 4,372 people are hospitalized, down somewhat from last week’s total of 4,758, the Ohio Hospital Association reported.

Ohio’s hospitals and health departments are continuing to roll out the coronavirus vaccine.

