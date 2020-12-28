Coronavirus: Ring in New Year with a virtual party

There were 4,519 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday by the ODH, which raised the cumulative total to 675,044. Hospitalizations increased by 290 and deaths increased by 62, according to the latest data.

Currently, 4,511 people are hospitalized in Ohio, with 1,189 people in southwest Ohio currently in the hospital, the Ohio Hospital Association reported.

Last week, the state reported nearly 48,000 new cases, 442 more deaths and 2,039 hospitalizations. Currently, 4,372 people are hospitalized, down somewhat from last week’s total of 4,758, the Ohio Hospital Association reported.

Ohio’s goals are to save lives and #SlowTheSpread of the virus. In the early #vaccination phase, the focus is on those most at risk & essential healthcare workers caring for #COVID19 patients. Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/7HkDyN3sEM #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/vYVamCPJhv — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 28, 2020

Ohio’s hospitals and health departments are continuing to roll out the coronavirus vaccine.