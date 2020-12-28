Coronavirus: Ring in New Year with a virtual party

The safest way to celebrate the new year during the coronavirus pandemic? A virtual New Year’s Eve party.
As cumulative statewide COVID-19 cases surpassed 675,000 on Monday, the Ohio Department of Health suggested that Ohioans host or attend a virtual party in a social media post. —
“Send noisemakers and party hats to friends and family in advance, then have everyone sign on before midnight to welcome 2021!” the post read.
Ring in the #NewYear with a virtual #NYE party! Send noisemakers & party hats to friends & family in advance, then have everyone sign on before midnight to welcome 2021! 🥳 Download our holiday guide for more ideas: https://t.co/3IHsFJ75ij #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/S9tdfdTWs1— Ohio Dept of Health (@OHdeptofhealth) December 28, 2020
New cases continue to fall as the year comes to a close.
There were 4,519 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday by the ODH, which raised the cumulative total to 675,044. Hospitalizations increased by 290 and deaths increased by 62, according to the latest data.
Currently, 4,511 people are hospitalized in Ohio, with 1,189 people in southwest Ohio currently in the hospital, the Ohio Hospital Association reported.
Last week, the state reported nearly 48,000 new cases, 442 more deaths and 2,039 hospitalizations. Currently, 4,372 people are hospitalized, down somewhat from last week’s total of 4,758, the Ohio Hospital Association reported.
Ohio’s goals are to save lives and #SlowTheSpread of the virus. In the early #vaccination phase, the focus is on those most at risk & essential healthcare workers caring for #COVID19 patients. Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/7HkDyN3sEM #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/vYVamCPJhv— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 28, 2020
Ohio’s hospitals and health departments are continuing to roll out the coronavirus vaccine.