Coronavirus: Riverside business cited for liquor violations

Oddbody’s Music Room in Riverside was cited for limitation on hours for on-premises consumption, the Ohio Investigative Unit of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.
The Riverside Police Department referred a case to OIU for a violation they observed on Saturday, August 22 at 12:12 a.m. Officers visited the premises and observed a concert. Inside, patrons were consuming alcoholic beverages, a release stated.
OIU agents visited the establishment and issued a citation based on Riverside officers’ report. Oddbody’s was in violation of an order issued by Gov Mike DeWine on Thursday, July 30 that stated establishments must stop selling alcoholic beverages at 10 p.m. and any drinks must be consumed by 11 p.m.
The order states that businesses are permitted to serve food until closing time, however alcoholic beverage sales after 10 p.m. are not permitted.
“The problem is, bars, by their nature, lend themselves to a revolving door of people in close contact, oftentimes indoors, with interactions between many different people,” DeWine said. “While this may have been fine during normal times, these are not normal times. We must make a change to curb the social behaviors that will cause this virus to continue to spread.”
Two other establishments, Pawpurr’s Bar in Athens and Doghouse Bar in Sandusky also recieved citations, the release stated. Both establishments received citations for improper conduct - disorderly activity after agents saw patrons that were not practicing social distancing. Employees at Doghouse Bar were seen not wearing masks, the release said.