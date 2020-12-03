Coronavirus: Surge in cases causes delay in contact tracing in Montgomery County

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention defines a close contact as someone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes in a day starting from two days before the illness onset. A close contact is also defined as having direct physical contact, sharing utensils, kissing, being near an infected person when they cough or sneeze or caring for someone with the virus.

“Exponential growth in cases over the past several weeks has definitely created a huge backlog in contact tracing,” Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper said. “What’s really important is being able to contact people as quickly as possible, so they can self-quarantine or isolate to prevent the virus from spreading even further. That’s why we are asking everyone with a positive test to notify anyone that may be a close contact.”