Coronavirus: Thai 9 closes after employee tests positive

Thai 9 has become the second restaurant to close this weekend after a positive coronavirus test, according to a post on Facebook.
The employee last worked on Sunday, Nov. 8, the Facebook post stated. The restaurant on Brown Street in Dayton will be closed for a few days to sanitize the restaurant and to test employees.
There is no word on when the restaurant will re-open.
The Warped Wing Brewing Company also announced a closure on Sunday after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.
Gov. Mike DeWine said he was looking at closing bars, restaurants and gyms due to increased coronavirus spread on Wednesday during a press conference.