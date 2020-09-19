Coronavirus: Two Miami Valley bars cited for after-hours alcohol sales

Two bars, one in Springfield and one in Hamilton, were cited for limitation on hours for sales and on-premise consumption, the investigative unit of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.
Taylor’s Tavern in Springfield was cited for limitation on hours for sales and on-premises consumption. Agents were able to purchase alcohol at approximately 10:15 p.m. Additionally, agents witnessed several other after-hours sales and patrons continued to consume alcohol on the premises after 11 p.m. Taylor’s Tavern is located at 5539 Dayton Road. The restaurant remains open until 1 a.m. every night, their website reported.
The Grub Pub in Hamilton was also cited for for limitation on hours for sales and on-premises consumption. Agents reportedly visited the bar at 11:18 p.m. and were able to buy alcoholic drinks. The Grub Pub is open as late as 2:30 a.m., Google Maps shows.
Gov. Mike DeWine issued an order on July 30 that prevented bars from serving alcohol after 10 p.m. Any alcoholic drinks purchased must be consumed by 11 p.m., the order stated. Businesses are permitted to serve food and non-alcoholic drinks until closing time.
“The problem is, bars, by their nature, lend themselves to a revolving door of people in close contact, oftentimes indoors, with interactions between many different people,” DeWine said then. “While this may have been fine during normal times, these are not normal times. We must make a change to curb the social behaviors that will cause this virus to continue to spread.”
A total of six bars were cited, the release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.