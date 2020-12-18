Coronavirus: Vaccinations start at Ohio’s nursing homes

Ohio’s first nursing home resident was vaccinated against coronavirus in Columbus Friday as part of a federal program partnering with pharmacies.
Vaccinations kicked off at Columbus Crown Point Care Center. Facilities in Cleveland and Sandusky are also scheduled to begin vaccinations Friday.
We've been waiting for this day. Vaccinations have now begun at Ohio's nursing homes. These are among the very first shots given this morning in Columbus. ⬇ But we cannot let up. Until the vaccine is widely available to us all, we must continue to be extremely cautious & safe. pic.twitter.com/pTtl195WSK— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 18, 2020
The CDC invited the state to participate in the program, which provides vaccines to nursing home residents and staff through Walgreens CVS, PharmScript and Absolute Pharmacy.
“All of us look forward to helping communities with vaccinations in the months ahead,” said Walgreens President John Standley.
Gov. Mike DeWine estimated that 350,000 nursing home staff and residents are eligible to be vaccinated under the program.
“Today I want to remind everyone in Ohio that we are committed,” Ohio Department of Aging Director Ursel McElory said. “We get up each day and think about how we can continue to fight. To residents and staff in these facilities, you are not alone. We will not give up until we prevail.”
Nursing homes and assisted living facilities have been among the hardest hit populations throughout the pandemic.
As cases in Ohio continued to climb in November and December, the coronavirus deaths continued to grow in nursing home and other long-term care facilities.
From Dec. 16 to April 15, Ohio has reported 3,992 COVID-19 deaths in long-term care facilities, according to the Ohio Department of Health. That’s approximately 50% of the total 7,894 total deaths recorded in the state.
DeWine reminded Ohioans that while vaccines are now being distributed throughout the state, it’s still important for people to wear masks, social distance and follow health guidelines.
The governor noted Thursday that the expected Thanksgiving surge has not appeared to be as severe as health experts initially thought. DeWine credited public health orders, including the retail mask compliance order and curfew, at keeping cases from soaring.
However, he noted that the state’s current rate, which is an average of 10,000 cases a day according to ODH, still needs to go down.