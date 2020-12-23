Coronavirus vaccine arrives at Kettering Health, staff to get shots today

Kettering Health Network has received its first batch of Moderna coronavirus vaccines and is scheduled to start vaccinating staff today.
Health care workers at Kettering Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center will being receiving the first of the two-dose shot this afternoon.
Additional Kettering Health facilities will begin receiving vaccines as more shipments arrive.
Kettering Health is among the latest hospital networks to get the vaccine. Miami Valley Hospital received 4,300 doses Tuesday, with Dayton Children’s Hospital getting 1,300 shots on the same day. Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy received about 600 doses on Monday.
As of Tuesday, 8,453 people in Ohio have received the first shot, according to the Ohio Department of Health, with 64 in Montgomery County.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two shots. Gov. Mike DeWine said previously that Ohio is expected to start administering second doses in mid-January.