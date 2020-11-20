X

Coronavirus: Want a picture with Santa? Check out Upper Valley Mall’s selfie wall.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, photos with Santa Claus will not be available for purchase at the Upper Valley Mall this year. Instead, residents will be able to come to the Mall to get a free selfie at the Santa Selfie Wall, located behind the Christmas Tree. Contributed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, photos with Santa Claus will not be available for purchase at the Upper Valley Mall this year. Instead, residents will be able to come to the Mall to get a free selfie at the Santa Selfie Wall, located behind the Christmas Tree. Contributed

News | 2 hours ago
By Riley Newton

Clark County residents can still take pictures with Santa this holiday season, despite the COVID-19 pandemic canceling some more traditional photos with Santa.

Because of the pandemic, the Upper Valley Mall in Springfield will not offer photos with Santa. Instead, residents can now take a free photo at the ‘Santa Selfie Wall.’

ExploreSpringfield closes city buildings for remainder of the year; county opens testing clinic as COVID-19 cases rise

The wall is located behind the Christmas Tree at the mall and features a photo of Santa with the words ‘Happy Holidays.’

The mall will be closed on Thanksgiving but will be open for extended hours on Nov. 7, Dec. 4, 5, 6 and 7 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit the Upper Valley Mall’s Facebook page.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.