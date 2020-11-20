Coronavirus: Want a picture with Santa? Check out Upper Valley Mall’s selfie wall.

Clark County residents can still take pictures with Santa this holiday season, despite the COVID-19 pandemic canceling some more traditional photos with Santa.
Because of the pandemic, the Upper Valley Mall in Springfield will not offer photos with Santa. Instead, residents can now take a free photo at the ‘Santa Selfie Wall.’
The wall is located behind the Christmas Tree at the mall and features a photo of Santa with the words ‘Happy Holidays.’
The mall will be closed on Thanksgiving but will be open for extended hours on Nov. 7, Dec. 4, 5, 6 and 7 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information, visit the Upper Valley Mall’s Facebook page.