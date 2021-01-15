X

Coronavirus: Where can you get a vaccine in Ohio?

Local News | 8 hours ago
By Kristen Spicker

The Ohio Department of Health unveiled a new tool Friday morning listing coronavirus vaccine providers throughout the state.

The list is meant to help inform Ohioans of where the vaccine is being offered, but does not include sign ups for the vaccine.

Each provider is managing its own schedules and appointments. Anyone interested in being vaccinated should visit a provider’s website or call to get an appointment or confirm that the provider has vaccines available.

Users can search the list by county, ZIP code or the name of the provider.

As of Friday, there are 757 COVID-19 vaccine providers in Ohio. ODH will continue to update this list as vaccine providers are approved and receive shipments.

Ohio is starting Phase 1B on Jan. 18 with people ages 80 and older eligible to get vaccinated.

Vaccinations for the entire phase are scheduled to begin on the following:

  • Week of Jan. 18: Ohioans 80 and older
  • Week of Jan. 25: Ohioans 75 and older; people with severe medical conditions
  • Week of Feb. 1: Ohioans 70 and older; K-12 staff and personnel
  • Week of Feb. 8: Ohioans 65 and older

