Coronavirus: Which area schools are scheduled to get the vaccine so far?

Ohio is gearing up to distribute the coronavirus vaccine to nearly 91,000 K-12 teachers and school staff as part of an effort to return to in-person and hybrid learning in March.
Middletown City Schools and Cincinnati Public Schools staff are both scheduled to get vaccinated this week, with hundreds of districts starting to receive shots next week.
The following area districts are scheduled get vaccinated next week:
Butler County
- Applied Behavioral Services West Chester
- Bober Family Academy
- Butler Technology & Career Development Schools
- Cincinnati Christian Schools
- Covenant Christian Academy
- Edgewood City
- Elite Kids Therapy, LLC
- Fairfield City
- Fairfield Educational Building
- Freedom Christian Academy
- Honeybee Catholic Academy
- International Academy Of Cincinnati, Inc.
- Kharis Christian Academy A Community of Grace
- Kinder Garden School, West Chester
- Lakota Local
- Lemon Grove Academy
- Life Classical Christian School
- Madison Local
- Main Street Schoolhouse, Inc
- Marshall High School
- McGuffey Montessori School
- Middletown City
- Middletown Preparatory & Fitness Academy
- Monroe Local
- Mother Teresa Catholic
- New Miami Local
- Northstar Classical School
- Queen Of Peace
- Richard Allen Academy
- Ross Local
- Sacred Heart
- School of St Cecilia
- St Ann
- St. Gertrude the Great School
- St. John XXIII Catholic School
- Summit Academy Secondary School - Middletown
- Summit Academy Community School For Alternative Learners Of Middletown
- Talawanda City
- The School of St Cecilia
Montgomery County
- AJP Academy
- Alexandria Montessori
- Allen-James Academy
- Applied Behavioral Services Dayton
- Archbishop Alter
- Ascension
- Bishop Leibold E And W Campus
- Brookville Local
- Carroll Montgomery Centerville City
- Chaminade-Julienne
- City Day Community School
- Creative World of Montessori
- Creative World of Montessori-Wilmington Pike
- Dayton Business Technology High School
- Dayton City Montgomery Dayton Early College Academy, Inc
- Dayton Leadership Academies-Dayton View Campus
- Dayton Montessori Society
- Dayton Regional Stem School
- Dayton Smart Elementary School
- Deca Prep
- Dominion Academy of Dayton
- East Dayton Christian
- Emerson Academy
- Forest Ridge Academy
- Gem City Career Prep High School
- Germantown Christian Schools
- GET S.E.T. LLC
- Hillel Academy Of Dayton
- Holy Angels
- Horizon Science Academy Dayton Downtown
- Horizon Science Academy Dayton High School
- Horizon Science Academy-Dayton
- Huber Heights Christian Academy
- Huber Heights City
- Hughes Academy
- Immaculate Conception
- Incarnation
- Key Behavior Services, LLC
- Klepinger Community School
- Liberty High School
- Mad River Local
- Meadowcrest Academy
- Miami Valley Academies
- Miami Valley Career Tech
- Miamisburg City
- Montessori Center of South Dayton
- Montgomery County Esc
- Montgomery Preparatory Academy
- Mother Maria Anna Brunner Catholic
- New Lebanon Local School District
- North Dayton School Of Science & Discovery
- Northmont City
- Northridge Local
- Oakwood City
- Our Lady Of Rosary
- Pathway School Of Discovery
- Richard Allen Preparatory
- Salem Christian Academy, LLC
- Spring Valley Academy
- St Albert The Great
- St Anthony
- St Charles Borromeo
- St Christopher
- St Helen
- St Peter
- St. Benedict the Moor Catholic School
- Summit Academy Community School - Dayton
- Summit Academy Transition High School Dayton
- Temple Christian School
- The Goddard School of Centerville
- The Miami Valley School
- Trotwood Preparatory & Fitness Academy
- Trotwood-Madison City
- Unlocking Potential Academy
- Urban Early College Network
- Valley View Local
- Vandalia-Butler City
- West Carrollton City
As with other groups in Phase 1B, vaccinations are occurring on a rolling basis and will take weeks to be administered to all staff who want it.
Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday that the state hopes to have the first dose administered to K-12 school personnel by March 1.
To be eligible to receive the vaccine, districts had to pledge to commit to returning or continuing with hybrid or full-time in-person learning by March 1.