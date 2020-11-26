Coronavirus: Which ZIP codes have the most cases in Montgomery County?

Montgomery County has reported 20,507 total cases of coronavirus as of Wednesday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
The county moved up to the state’s highest alert level 4, or purple, on Wednesday, meaning there is severe exposure and spread of COVID-19 in the area. As cases have continued to climb in Montgomery County, Public Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper warned that the county is seeing “rapid spread throughout all communities.”
OTHER COUNTIES: Greene | Warren | Miami
However, some areas are being hit harder than others.
The top five ZIP codes for total coronavirus cases in Montgomery County are 45424, 45342, 45458, 45417 and 45459, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Together, those five ZIP codes account for 6,538 cases, more than a fourth of the county’s cases.
Here’s how many cases each of the top five ZIP codes are reporting:
45424
- Cases: 1,796
- Population: 50,804
- Cases per 100,000 people: 3,535.2
45342
- Cases: 1,521
- Population: 36,659
- Cases per 100,000 people: 4,149
45458
- Cases: 1,191
- Population: 32,068
- Cases per 100,000 people: 3,714
45417
- Cases: 1,033
- Population: 29,332
- Cases per 100,000 people: 3,521.8
45459
- Cases: 997
- Population: 26,979
- Cases per 100,000 people: 3,695.5