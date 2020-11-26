X

Coronavirus: Which ZIP codes have the most cases in Montgomery County?

ajc.com

Local News | Nov 26, 2020
By Kristen Spicker

Montgomery County has reported 20,507 total cases of coronavirus as of Wednesday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

ExploreCoronavirus: How many cases are reported in your ZIP code?

The county moved up to the state’s highest alert level 4, or purple, on Wednesday, meaning there is severe exposure and spread of COVID-19 in the area. As cases have continued to climb in Montgomery County, Public Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper warned that the county is seeing “rapid spread throughout all communities.”

OTHER COUNTIES: Greene | Warren | Miami

However, some areas are being hit harder than others.

ExploreMontgomery County surpasses 20,000 coronavirus cases weeks after hitting 10,000

The top five ZIP codes for total coronavirus cases in Montgomery County are 45424, 45342, 45458, 45417 and 45459, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Together, those five ZIP codes account for 6,538 cases, more than a fourth of the county’s cases.

Here’s how many cases each of the top five ZIP codes are reporting:

45424

  • Cases: 1,796
  • Population: 50,804
  • Cases per 100,000 people: 3,535.2

45342

  • Cases: 1,521
  • Population: 36,659
  • Cases per 100,000 people: 4,149

45458

  • Cases: 1,191
  • Population: 32,068
  • Cases per 100,000 people: 3,714

45417

  • Cases: 1,033
  • Population: 29,332
  • Cases per 100,000 people: 3,521.8

45459

  • Cases: 997
  • Population: 26,979
  • Cases per 100,000 people: 3,695.5

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.