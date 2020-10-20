County to help farmers apply for up to $100,000 in CARES Act grants

Montgomery County farmers interested in receiving up to $100,000 in CARES Act grants to help offset costs from the coronavirus pandemic can learn more about the application process during sessions with county officials.
Montgomery County is hosting open application sessions from Wednesday through Friday this week to help farmers apply for aid.
The sessions will be at the Montgomery County Business Solutions Center, 1435 Cincinnati St., in Dayton.
Sessions are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday; 8 to 11 a.m. Thursday; and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. Staff will also be available on Saturday by appointment from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Anyone interested in applying for CARES Act grants should bring the following:
- 2019 and 2019 Form 1040 with Schedule F
- Form 1096 (annual summary of 1099s)
- Form W-3 (only if the business has employees who receive W-2s)
- A budget narrative explaining how funds will be spent
Those interested in applying but unable to attend the sessions can schedule an appointment with the Office of CARES Act by calling 937-813-1200.