Crash Test Dummies band takes Fairfield stage Thursday night

Groovin’ on the Green, Fairfield’s summer concert series, continues with well-known names on its schedule, and that includes this week’s band, the Crash Test Dummies.

The concert series is taking place on select Thursday evenings throughout the summer at Village Green Park. Upcoming shows include Forever Diamond on Aug. 3, Steven Page, formerly of Barenaked Ladies on Aug. 17 and The Fortunate Sons on Aug. 31.

The summer concert season has featured a variety of musical genres, including pop, rock and classic rock to country, and more.

“With the bands we have coming in, we’ve really tried to reach out to a broad audience. The community is really going to be excited,” said David Sheldrick, marketing specialist for the City of Fairfield. “This is a great way to bring the community together, and there is going to be something fun for all ages,” Sheldrick said earlier this summer. “There will music, games, food, and we’ll be Groovin’ all summer long.”

Crash Test Dummies was a popular band in the U.S. in 1990s and is best known for its top hits, “Superman’s Song” and “Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm”. It had even more success in Canada.

Food trucks at Thursday’s show include City Belle Fried Pies, Granny’s Goodies On the Go, MamaBear’s Mac & Cheese and Sweets and Meats BBQ.

“We really put a lot of work into making this fun for the entire community. We have seniors that come week after week, and families put it on their calendars and bring their kids. So, it’s an amazing night out for everybody,” Sheldrick said.

How to go

What: Crash Test Dummies

When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Concert begins at 7 p.m.

Where: Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield

Cost: Free

Online: fairfield-city.org/1080/Groovin-on-the-Green

Upcoming shows

August 3: Forever Diamond

Food Trucks:* El Caporal Food Truck, Fabulous Funnel Cakes and More, Minton’s Ducking Good BBQ, Pizza to the People

August 17: Steven Page, formerly of Barenaked Ladies

Food Trucks:* All Good Stuff, Childers’ Chimney Cakes, Mae’s Country Cooking, Mexi-Q

August 31: The Fortunate Sons

Food Trucks:* Cheese N Chong, Chick’nCone, Grillty Pleasures, Hometown Swirls

*Food Trucks subject to change.