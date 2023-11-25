Cunningham Sisters to sing Christmas music at event raising money for therapy farm’s sensory barn

H.O.P.E.-Full Pastures is gearing up to celebrate “A Night of Christmas with The Cunningham Sisters” in December with a “Barn Raising” benefit concert.

“The Cunningham Sisters have beautiful voices, they’re talented, and I’m just super excited that we can link arms in this to create awareness of the ministry and share our passion for children and families,” said Christa Carrero, founder, and CEO at H.O.P.E.-Full Pastures.

H.O.P.E.-Full Pastures is in need of a Sensory Barn renovation. The event to help that happen is at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at One Church of Fairfield at 460 Symmes Road. T

Tickets start at $50 and must be purchased by Nov. 30. The Cunningham Sisters will take the stage at 7:50 p.m. and will perform a mix of holiday classics and original songs.

The Cunningham Sisters have won talent shows, performed in plays, and were on NBC’s “The Voice,” season 21, representing their hometown of Hamilton. Macie, 18, and Marie,16, continue to write and record music as they pursue their careers together in the entertainment industry.

“This will be a fun way for attendees to make memories with their family, and it will be a night of Christmas. It is going to support such a tremendous cause, so that we can provide better services through the sensory barn,” Carrero said.

The “Barn Raising” concert will give community members an opportunity to support a worthy cause while enjoying an incredible musical experience. Proceeds from the event will go toward phase two of H.O.P.E.-Full Pastures barn renovation.

The barn is the home for the nonprofit’s animals, and it is also a safe space for the families that the ministry serves. The barn renovation will allow the organization to be open in the winter, to transition with the school year. To date, sessions have been offered in the spring, summer, and fall.

“Our ultimate goal to complete our projects in the barn is to raise $50,000. One way you can help us reach that goal is to spend time with us on December 14th, celebrating the Christmas season,” said Carrero.

The organization’s program has grown exponentially, and the barn needs an interior renovation to make it a space that fits our expanding program. With the generosity of the Hamilton Community Foundation this has been made possible. The Hamilton Community Foundation has pledged to match all donations towards the Barn Renovation Project to $50,000, she said.

Funds raised through the ‘Barn-Raising’ benefit concert will provide a sensory gym, a parent cafe, a teen loft, a calming room, a storage room for boots, t-shirts, and other donations, along with necessary improvements to the animal enclosures.

H.O.P.E.-Full Pastures was founded in 2020. The first therapeutic session was held in 2021 with one boy and his father. The organization has served 265 children and 127 unique families from 2021-2023.

How to go

What: “A Night of Christmas with The Cunningham Sisters,” a “Barn Raising” benefit concert for H.O.P.E.-Full Pastures sensory barn renovation

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 14

Where: One Church of Fairfield, 460 Symmes Road in Fairfield

Cost: $50. To purchase tickets, go to eventbrite.com/e/721241431537?aff=oddtdtcreator

Online: hopefullpastures.org