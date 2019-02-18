5 unexpected things presidents have done in Dayton, including buying an anniversary gift

>> RELATED: When Ronald Reagan called to space from Dayton’s Union Station

Say cheese. Two years before becoming president, a beardless Abraham Lincoln stopped at a Dayton photographic studio and posed for a portrait before making a speech on the steps of the Montgomery County Courthouse.

>> RELATED: When Abraham Lincoln spoke at the old courthouse

With downtown Dayton in the background, President Bill Clinton waves to the crowd at Courthouse Square October 10, 1996. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVE Credit: Dayton Daily News Archive Credit: Dayton Daily News Archive

Happy anniversary. President Bill Clinton made a stop at the downtown Elder-Beerman store to shop for an anniversary present for his wife, Hillary Clinton. He reportedly bought a heart-shaped piece of crystal.

>> RELATED: Campaigning in Dayton: a history of presidential candidate visits

John F. Kennedy made a second tirp to Dayton as the Democratic nominee during the 1960 fall campaign. The year before he spoke to the Dayton Bar Association at the Biltmore Hotel. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVE Credit: Dayton Daily News Archive Credit: Dayton Daily News Archive

Honesty in the best policy. Future president John F. Kennedy wore a tuxedo from Price Stores to a Dayton event and returned it with a $105 campaign donation in the pocket. Price Stores returned the money and Kennedy wrote back thanking them for their honesty and included $25 as a reward. A copy of Kennedy’s letter has hung in Price Stores for decades.

>> RELATED: What have presidents done when they’ve come to Dayton?

President Lyndon B. Johnson visited the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in 1966 duirng a mid-term elections barn storming tour. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVE Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

Comparing the livestock. President Lyndon Johnson, during a 1966 visit to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds, wrangled a trio of steers and compared them to Texas livestock. “I think these are better, we don’t have so much good feed to give them,” he said.