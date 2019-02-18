X

5 unexpected things presidents have done in Dayton, including buying an anniversary gift

During a 1984 visit to Dayton President Ronald Reagan stopped to make a long distance call. Reagan told an assembled crowd that he “had a phone call he had to take and they could listen in.” The next thing they heard was the president’s over a loud speaker voice saying, “Houston, Houston, this is Dayton.” Reagan was making a call to the space shuttle.

By Lisa Powell

Presidents Day, observed on the third Monday in February, was established to honor George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

To commemorate the federal holiday, here’s a look at five memorable presidential anecdotes from the Dayton area:

A long distance call to space. During a 1984 visit to Dayton, President Ronald Reagan stopped to make a long-distance call. Reagan told the assembled crowd that he "had a phone call he had to take and they could listen in." The next thing they heard was the president's voice over a loud speaker saying, "Houston, Houston, this is Dayton." Reagan was on the phone with the orbiting space shuttle Challenger.

Say cheese. Two years before becoming president, a beardless Abraham Lincoln stopped at a Dayton photographic studio and posed for a portrait before making a speech on the steps of the Montgomery County Courthouse.

Happy anniversary. President Bill Clinton made a stop at the downtown Elder-Beerman store to shop for an anniversary present for his wife, Hillary Clinton. He reportedly bought a heart-shaped piece of crystal.

Honesty in the best policy. Future president John F. Kennedy wore a tuxedo from Price Stores to a Dayton event and returned it with a $105 campaign donation in the pocket. Price Stores returned the money and Kennedy wrote back thanking them for their honesty and included $25 as a reward. A copy of Kennedy’s letter has hung in Price Stores for decades.

Comparing the livestock. President Lyndon Johnson, during a 1966 visit to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds, wrangled a trio of steers and compared them to Texas livestock. “I think these are better, we don’t have so much good feed to give them,” he said.

