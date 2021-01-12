X

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County announces youth mask design contest winners

Jesse White's winning design earned him a Chromebook and a $100 gift card.
By Micah Karr

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County announced the winners of the COVID-19 Youth Mask Design Contest.

The winners were five youths aged 10 to 17 who live in Montgomery County.

The Community Health Education Equity Outreach team judged 74 entries from contestants in four age categories, 10-11, 12-13, 14-15 and 16-17. The designs were scored based on theme, visual appeal, composition, creativity, language and graphics, a release said.

The winners are Mia Mergler in the 10-11 category, Carter Blankenship in the 12-13 category, Sebastian Luster in the 14-15 category, Emily Swanson in the 16-17 category and Jesse White as the grand prize winner. All the winners received a Chromebook and White also won a $100 gift card.

Jesse White won the youth mask design contest sponsored by Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County.
“The contest was designed to reinforce the importance of our community taking the pandemic seriously and the importance of mask wearing in the community as we fight to defeat the spread of COVID-19,” said Debbie Letlow, HIV Outreach Coordinator and co-chair for CHEEO.

