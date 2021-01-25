Dayton-area radio station owner files for bankruptcy, to continue without interruption

Alpha Media said it filed for Chapter 11 protection Monday to “strengthen its balance sheet.” The prepackaged plan is meant to help the Portland, Oregon-based company overcome COVID-19 effects and recapitalize $267 million in debt, online law news publication Law360 reported.

Alpha Media radio stations in the Dayton area include ESPN-WING 1410, 92.1 WROU, 92.9 Jack FM, Hot 102.9 and 101.5 HANK-FM, according to the company’s website. In its first-day motions, the company said it had filed its plan to convert $72.6 million in debt to equity “in the face of plunging advertising spending by small and mid-size businesses throughout 2020,” Law360 said.