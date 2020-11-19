Dayton Art Institute to close temporarily due to rise in coronavirus cases

The Dayton Art Institute is closing until further notice due to an increase in coronavirus cases in Montgomery County and Ohio.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close the museum again,” Dayton Art Institute Director and CEO Michael R. Roediger said. “With the implementation of new state-wide restrictions this week and Montgomery County issuing a stay-at-home advisory, we felt it was a necessary step to take, in order to help safeguard the health of the community and our staff.”
A 21-day statewide curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. is scheduled to begin today and a stay-at-home advisory for Montgomery County also went into effect today.
All exhibits and in-person events and programs are either canceled or postponed until further notice. For questions about private events contact the museum’s event coordinator.
The unveiling of DAI’s new outdoor LED lighting system has been rescheduled for Nov. 25 at 6 p.m.
The museum’s holiday food drive with The Foodbank Inc. has been postponed until further notice.