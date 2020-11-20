Dayton charter school moves to remote learning as coronavirus spikes

The Dayton Early College Academy told parents and students that it will move to remote learning as of Monday for all students at DECA through the end of winter break.
The decision came amid spikes in cases of the coronavirus throughout the region and after Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County issued an advisory that recommends residents stay home whenever possible through Dec. 17, according to a letter from Dave Taylor, superintendent and CEO of DECA.
“Although this is not an order, we continue to take the recommendations from PHDMC seriously,” Taylor wrote.
He said he realized the decision will create mixed feelings of relief for some and frustration for others.
“These are incredibly taxing times for all of us, but especially for our students as they are forced to constantly adjust to a new schedule. We are saddened that many of our students did not have an opportunity to return to school for even a few days before this change is happening,” Taylor wrote. “Please know that we are committed to ensuring that the first students who will return to in-person learning when it is safer again to do so will be our students who haven’t had the opportunity to come back yet.”
DECA will adjust its academic calendar as a result, moving the end of the second quarter from Dec. 22 to Jan. 14 to allow students to finish the quarter in as strong a position as possible.
DECA is an open-enrollment charter school that serves more than 1,300 K-12 students who live in Dayton. The school focuses on helping prepare students to be successful in college.