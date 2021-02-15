X

Dayton Children’s announces closures due to snow, winter weather

FILE
FILE

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker

With heavy snowfall forecast for the Dayton and Miami Valley region tonight and into Tuesday morning, Dayton Children’s Hospital announced the following closures:

Outpatient appointments:

Clinic, rehab and pulmonary diagnostic lab appointments closed Monday at 2 p.m. and will reopen Tuesday at 1 p.m. depending on the weather.

Anyone with safety concerns about traveling to their appointment should call their child’s clinic to discuss telehealth options or reschedule.

ExploreExperts on Winter Storm Warning: ‘Travel will become difficult, if not impossible’

Lab and imaging

COIVD-19 testing sites closed at 2 p.m. and will reopen at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Kettering, Beavercreek and Troy also closed at 2 p.m. and will open at 1 p.m. tomorrow. Springfield will close at 3 p.m. Monday and reopen at 1 p.m. Tuesday

Surgery

Surgical services will remain open.

ExploreDouble whammy? Second strong storm expected later this week.

Urgent and emergency services

Kids Express locations will be open during normal hours unless there is a level 2 snow emergency.

Dayton Children’s urgent care locations will stay open unless there is a level 3 snow emergency.

Emergency departments will always remain open.

ExploreMore snowfall arrives today. Will it break the Top 10 snow totals at Dayton airport?

For additional updates and information about Dayton Children’s closures due to severe weather, visit their website.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.