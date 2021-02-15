Dayton Children’s announces closures due to snow, winter weather

With heavy snowfall forecast for the Dayton and Miami Valley region tonight and into Tuesday morning, Dayton Children’s Hospital announced the following closures:
Outpatient appointments:
Clinic, rehab and pulmonary diagnostic lab appointments closed Monday at 2 p.m. and will reopen Tuesday at 1 p.m. depending on the weather.
Anyone with safety concerns about traveling to their appointment should call their child’s clinic to discuss telehealth options or reschedule.
Lab and imaging
COIVD-19 testing sites closed at 2 p.m. and will reopen at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Kettering, Beavercreek and Troy also closed at 2 p.m. and will open at 1 p.m. tomorrow. Springfield will close at 3 p.m. Monday and reopen at 1 p.m. Tuesday
Surgery
Surgical services will remain open.
Urgent and emergency services
Kids Express locations will be open during normal hours unless there is a level 2 snow emergency.
Dayton Children’s urgent care locations will stay open unless there is a level 3 snow emergency.
Emergency departments will always remain open.
For additional updates and information about Dayton Children’s closures due to severe weather, visit their website.