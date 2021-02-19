Dayton Children’s to build $78 million specialty care outpatient center

Dayton Children’s Hospital plans to build a new five-story specialty care outpatient center at the hospital’s main campus in Dayton.
The outpatient centered is projected to open in 2023.
The $78 million project will include four floors of outpatient clinic space and fifth shell floor for a total of 152,000 square feet.
“Our vision to reinvent the path to children’s health starts within our own walls. We must have facilities that reflect our vision and support our hospital’s mission to provide optimal care for every child within our reach,” said Deborah Feldman, president and CEO of Dayton Children’s Hospital. “Critical to our reinvention is superior consumer access, an exceptional total experience and innovative, collaborative care models. This new center will allow us to continue to deliver the world-class care that our patients and families have come to expect from Dayton Children’s.”
The new center will be at the former Cox building location. It will offer imaging and pharmacy services and orthopedic and sports medicine services and rehabilitation. Parking will also be located nearby the facility.
The design will allow for the flexibility and efficiency needed to cut wait times and improve specialty care.
“This is a huge milestone in the history of the hospital. It’s also a huge milestone for the Dayton community,” said Feldman. “When we formulated our campus renewal plan, we made a commitment to the region to continue to renew our facilities on Valley Street for future generations of children needing our care. We are fulfilling that promise.”
The hospital has Cannon Design/FKP and Champlin Architecture and Danis Construction for the project. The firms previously handled will provide the architectural design and construction management in 2017 for the hospital’s patient tower. Construction for the new outpatient center has already begun.