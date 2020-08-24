Dayton company to invest $3.5M in downtown space

Dayton software company Mile Two plans to invest more than $3.5 million into its new home in a downtown building called The Manhattan, according to city of Dayton documents.
On Wednesday, Dayton city commissioners will decide whether to approve a development agreement to provide the company with a $100,000 grant from the Montgomery County Economic Development / Government Equity (ED/GE) program and $30,000 from the city’s development fund.
The money will help the company create new offices in the Manhattan building at 601 E. Third St.
In exchange for the incentives, the company pledges to create about 36 new jobs and retain 45 existing jobs over the next five years, according to city records. The jobs have an average annual salary of $80,000.
The company expected to cross the 100-employee mark this month, after nearly doubling its number of people on the payroll since January.
The company started with just a few employees five years ago.