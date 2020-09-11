Dayton extends small business grant deadline, increases award amount

Dayton businesses have another shot at applying for coronavirus aid and can get more funding after the City of Dayton extended the grant deadline and maximum potential award.
The application deadline for the Dayton COVID-19 Small Business Capital Grants Program is now Friday, Sept. 25. Initially the deadline was Sept. 11.
The city also increased the maximum potential bid from $10,000 to $15,000.
The program aims to help small businesses in Dayton cover financial expenses due to health and safety requirements during the coronavirus pandemic. Expenses could include building materials, permanent or temporary seating areas and furniture or fixtures purchased to meet guidelines. Grants cannot be used to cover costs like rent or payroll.
To be eligible, businesses must be within Dayton city limits and cannot be part of a chain.
Up to $200,000 is available to the grant program, which is using funding the city received through the CARES Act.
To apply, visit daytonohio.gov/smallbusinesscares or email Susan Vincent at susan.vincent@daytonohio.gov.