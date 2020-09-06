Dayton Innovation: Kaia James offers new age construction management services

Describe what the business does? As an African American minority business owner - Kaia James Construction Management Services is a professional service that provides a project’s owner(s) with effective management of the project’s schedule, cost, safety, scope, quality, and function. My services are compatible with all project delivery methods, such as bonding, payroll, human resource, business advertisement, web development, certification, loan/grant funding for project and prevailing wage. No matter the setting, it is my personal responsibility to the owner and to a successful project.

What inspired me to start this business? My husband and father-in-law molded me into a business minded owner. Years ago, I never possess the physical nor mental strength to start nor run a successful business. With persistence support of encouragement through the actions of my husband and father-in-law, this task was developed. They both were my business mentors that provided me with the scope of this industry and its dos and don’ts. I took this knowledgeable information and made it my own blueprint. I noticed that what works for others, might not always work for you. Without this personal inspiration and love, my vision of becoming a business owner would not exist.

How has your business embraced innovation? I personally had to cut, trim, and plow a smooth path to embrace my company’s innovation mindset. It was crucial to continue to improve the value of revenue, business, and industry. My livelihood depended on this. So, I immediately implemented more existing channels outside of my network, by collaborating with other business in the related sector. I also made a commitment to continually expanding my knowledge with new skills and new thinking, by shadowing older business professional who overcame financial barriers and The Great Depression.

What is your biggest challenge right now? As a minority-women business owner, my perseverance to overcome a national pandemic has given me the fuel to press the pedal to full throttle. Having this unstoppable attitude has provided me with the opportunity to put my emergency game plan into practice. This transition threw me, cancelled contracts, overdue financial bills and slow to no clientele. Once this repetitive nature set in, I could not let me attack all the success I have accomplished. So, I developed another division of my business to offer services to any businesses that are seeking to retrieve financial funding for their business through grants and/or loans. Most services where free of charge, but the most majority of the owner provided me with some form of monetary or exchange of services. This progress gave me a better meaning of community, self-worth, and unity.

What is your biggest opportunity right now? Ever since COVID-19 took hold globally, my company has been laser-focused on providing tools that can help non-constructional business owners in covering fixed operating cost, most prominently, rent, mortgage payments, utilities, and insurance. This support allowed me to provide more support to my community, in ways, that I did not expect. I can proudly say that an estimate of over $50,000.00 grant funding will be returning to my community.

What do you want readers to know about your business today? I would like for my reader(s) to adopt a clear and precise image of the new age of construction management services. I want to remove the dry and boring flavor this industry can bring by revamping its presents, results, and outcome. My business is designed to eliminate the equation of how women do not belong in construction, they belong behind the desk. The new sheriff of construction management services belongs and play(s) the field just as better as the men in the industry does. Collaboration, commitment, success, and patients honors my company’s transcript.

