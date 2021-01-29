Dayton joins lawsuit to block resident fees from House Bill 6

The lawsuit was initiated by the cities of Columbus and Cincinnati last year and has since been joined by the City of Toledo.

“House Bill 6 saddled Ohio’s ratepayers – who are families and business owners – with the cost of a corrupt bill,” said Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley. “Since the legislature refuses to repeal this bill, it is up to cities to protect our residents by fighting it in court. Dayton ratepayers should not have to foot the bill for corruption in the Statehouse.”