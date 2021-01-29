Dayton joins lawsuit to block resident fees from House Bill 6

The City of Dayton joined a multi-city lawsuit officials say is aimed at protecting people from fees associated with the House Bill 6, an energy bailout at the center of a federal public corruption investigation.
The lawsuit was initiated by the cities of Columbus and Cincinnati last year and has since been joined by the City of Toledo.
“House Bill 6 saddled Ohio’s ratepayers – who are families and business owners – with the cost of a corrupt bill,” said Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley. “Since the legislature refuses to repeal this bill, it is up to cities to protect our residents by fighting it in court. Dayton ratepayers should not have to foot the bill for corruption in the Statehouse.”
Under the initial complaint, the court issued a preliminary injunction preventing the Clean Air Fund Rider from going into effect on Jan. 1. The lawsuit is still seeking a permanent injunction though.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a civil lawsuit last September to block millions of dollars from electric companies involved in the bill.
When the lawsuit was announced last July, U.S. Attorney David DeVillers said it was likely the largest bribery scheme in Ohio.
Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, political consultant Jeff Longstreth, former Ohio GOP Chairman Matthew Borges and lobbyists Neil Clark and Juan Cespedes were all charged in the investigation.
Since the lawsuit has come to light, Gov. Mike DeWine and other state officials have called for House Bill 6 to be repealed.