X

Dayton Metro Library expands curbside services

The Dayton Metro Library is offering curbside pickup at all branch locations. Photo courtesy Dayton Metro Library

Local News | 43 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

Dayton Metro Library patrons will be able to have items, copied, faxed, scanned and printed while they wait at outside as the library continues to expand its curbside services.

“Our curbside services are designed to accommodate people who are working hard to help slow the spread of the coronavirus by avoiding unnecessary contact with others, or who cannot wear a mask,” said Rachel Gut, deputy director of the library.

ExploreOhio tops 6,500 daily COVID-19 cases ahead of Gov. DeWine’s statewide address

Masks are required inside all Dayton Metro Library branches for ages 6 and up.

Curbside services are available at all branches from Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Those who want to have items copied, faxed, scanned or print need to make arrangements through the Ask Me Line at 937-463-2665.

ExploreDayton library to require masks, no exceptions

Dayton Metro Library has offered curbside picked up books and other materials since June. Now patrons will be able to drop off originals to be scanned, faxed or copied and wait at the curb as the service is done. Library staff will take payment and the item needed to complete the job and then return the originals, copies or prints and any paperwork showing the job was finished.

The library also has wireless printing, allowing patrons to send print jobs from their laptop, tablet or phone to the library of their choice. For more details, visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org/mobileprint.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.