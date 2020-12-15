Dayton Metro Library program to bring free internet to hundreds

Explore Springfield hospital to give first doses of coronavirus vaccine today

“Because Dayton Metro Library is the account holder of record, this program can benefit someone who has been locked out of internet service due to bad credit or past due bills,” said Cooper.

Those who decide to transfer service may be able to get reduced rates through Spectrum’s Internet Assist Program.

To apply, participants must be a Dayton Metro Library cardholder and be at least 18 years old. Households also are required to be in the library and Spectrum service areas and cannot be current Spectrum customers.

Applications will be available at all branch locations and online starting Jan. 5.

“Dayton Metro Library is committed to building equity in the community,” said Tim Kambitsch, library executive director. “This includes connecting patrons with support systems and increasing access to resources for minority, disadvantaged and new residents. By providing free home internet access, we are breaking down barriers and providing an opportunity for people to continue affordable internet access into the future. This could positively impact a child’s success in school, an adult’s search for employment or an older person’s ability to stay connected with friends and family.”

More details are available at http://www.daytonmetrolibrary.org/getconnected. Anyone with questions can call the library’s Ask Me Line at 937-463-2665.