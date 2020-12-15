Dayton Metro Library program to bring free internet to hundreds

A new Dayton Metro Library program will provide hundreds of households with free internet for four months.
The Get Connected initiative will give 800 households in need free internet access. The program launches on Jan. 5 and will accept applications through Feb. 27 or until the 800 household limit is reached.
The program was made possible through a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services and CARES Act funds.
“Not having home internet access is a real disadvantage in today’s world,” said Megan Cooper, Dayton Metro Library development manager. “Students are trying to learn remotely, adults may be looking for work, and many households are struggling to make ends meet. Get Connected will help people get the home internet service they need.”
Under the program, the library will serve as the initial account holder and cover the cost of Spectrum broadband service and equipment. After four months, participants can transfer the service into their name or return the equipment and let the service end.
“Because Dayton Metro Library is the account holder of record, this program can benefit someone who has been locked out of internet service due to bad credit or past due bills,” said Cooper.
Those who decide to transfer service may be able to get reduced rates through Spectrum’s Internet Assist Program.
To apply, participants must be a Dayton Metro Library cardholder and be at least 18 years old. Households also are required to be in the library and Spectrum service areas and cannot be current Spectrum customers.
Applications will be available at all branch locations and online starting Jan. 5.
“Dayton Metro Library is committed to building equity in the community,” said Tim Kambitsch, library executive director. “This includes connecting patrons with support systems and increasing access to resources for minority, disadvantaged and new residents. By providing free home internet access, we are breaking down barriers and providing an opportunity for people to continue affordable internet access into the future. This could positively impact a child’s success in school, an adult’s search for employment or an older person’s ability to stay connected with friends and family.”
More details are available at http://www.daytonmetrolibrary.org/getconnected. Anyone with questions can call the library’s Ask Me Line at 937-463-2665.