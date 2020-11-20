Dayton Metro Library to close extra days this Thanksgiving due to stay-at-home advisory

The Dayton Metro Library will be closed two additional days this Thanksgiving season in support of a stay-at-home advisory in Montgomery County.
Branches will be closed on Nov. 27 and Nov. 28 in addition to Thanksgiving, Nov. 26. The library is already closed on Sundays and Mondays, so branches will not reopen until Tuesday, Dec. 1.
“To the best of our knowledge, no COVID spread has been linked to any Dayton Metro Library location,” said Tim Kambitsch, executive director. “However, COVID numbers continue to accelerate at an alarming rate. It’s important that we support Montgomery County’s stay-at-home advisory. We want to keep our staff and our patrons safe.”
Dayton Metro Library has limited hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Masks are required at all branches and there are no group gatherings permitted at this time.
Earlier this week, Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County announced a stay-at-home advisory until Dec. 17. Residents are advised to stay at home as much as possible and limit contact with people outside their household.
The library is working to install needlepoint bipolar ionization technology to provide cleaner and safer indoor air quality.
The library is offering curbside services to help anyone who cannot wear a mask or who is limiting contact with others.
“It is so important that everyone, the Library included, does what we can to help control the spread of the coronavirus,” said Kambitsch. “We will work hard to ensure that our patrons can continue to access the Library services they need, while staying as safe and healthy as possible.”
For more information about the library’s services, visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org or call the Ask Me Line at 937-463-2665.