Dayton Public holding virtual teacher job fair this week

Dayton Public Schools is looking to fill open teaching positions in the district during a virtual job fair this week.
The job fair is Friday, Feb. 5 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Zoom.
Open positions including elementary, middle and high school teachers; intervention specialists; TESOL, fine arts, physical education, ROTC and foreign language teachers; and building administrators.
Candidates must have a current license or be a college student on track to receive a license. Applicants will be able to upload their resume to a portal for the district to review. They also must have a camera that can be connected to the internet to participate in the job fair.
The district will provide more information regarding the positions and interview candidates during the job fair.
To sign up, fill out a form at http://bit.ly/virtualteacherfair. A Zoom link will be emailed to candidates before the job fair. Anyone with questions should email dpsrecruiting@daytonpublic.com.