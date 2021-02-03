Dayton Public Schools to return to in-person learning March 1

Dayton Public Schools will return to full-time in-person learning March 1, however students will still have the option to continue with remote learning.
Because teachers will be working with in-person students, those who select remote learning will use a self-paced learning software and will have access to an online coach to provide help on a weekly basis.
All district staff who want to receive the coronavirus vaccine will have both doses by the end of February. The first dose will be administered on Thursday and Friday through Kroger.
A form is available at DaytonPublic.com for parents and guardians to select in-person or remote learning.
The district will use preventative measures to protect students and staff from coronavirus. Measures include mandatory masks, socially-distanced classrooms, plexiglass barriers to separate students or staff where needed, no shared supplies and frequent cleaning and sanitation of classrooms, bathrooms and cafeterias.