Dayton rec center closed after worker tests positive for coronavirus

By Kristen Spicker

The Northwest Recreation Center is closed until Oct. 26 after an employee tested positive for coronavirus Friday evening.

The City of Dayton has contacted all staff and others who may have had contact with the worker. Staff are quarantining at home for two weeks as part of the city’s policy. Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County are handling contact tracing.

Patrons can use recreation activity passes at the Greater Dayton Recreation Center on West Third Street and the Lohrey Recreation Center on Glenarm Avenue.

