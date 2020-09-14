X

Dayton rec centers to host flu shot clinics

ajc.com

Local News | 10 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

People looking to get their flu shots this year can swing by a Dayton recreation center later this month.

Walgreen’s will administer the vaccination during three flu shot clinics created in cooperation with the Department of Recreation and Youth Services.

ExploreCoronavirus: Here’s where we are at with testing

Proof of insurance is required for the shot. Participants must be 18 or older, wear a mask and have a temperature check before being vaccinated. They are also asked to bring completed consent form to speed up the check-in process. Forms are available at the rec centers or can be found at daytonohio.gov/rys.

The clinics will be on the following days:

Wednesday, Sept. 23

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lohrey Recreation Center

2366 Glenarm Ave.

Wednesday, Sept. 30

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Greater Dayton Recreation Center

2021 W. Third St.

Thursday, Oct. 1

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Northwest Recreation Center

1600 Princeton Drive

© 2020 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.