Dayton to close city buildings to public, urges residents to stay home

“The City of Dayton and its employees continue to approach this public health emergency with the utmost sincerity,” said City Manager Shelley Dickstein. “We understand the sacrifice and inconvenience experienced by residents and businesses, and we will keep working with the community to reduce the impact of the virus as much as possible.”

On Wednesday, Public Health announced a stay-at-home advisory asking Dayton and Montgomery County residents to stay at home as much as possible to reduce the spread of coronavirus. The advisory, which is not an order and will not be enforced, started Thursday and continues through Dec. 17.