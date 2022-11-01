Deerfield Handmade Market gives first-time artists visibility

Box lunches and snacks will also be available for sale, and there will be a cash bar.

Raffel said that those who have been to similar events in the past may see some new art.

“We’re kind of known for giving first time artists visibility. We see their potential and help them through the process to introduce their work to a larger audience,” she said.

The Arts Alliance serves Warren County and southwest Ohio. The organization is based in the Snyder House at Deerfield Twp.’s Cottell Park, and its mission is to bring art exposure, art education and cultural awareness to the region.

The Arts Alliance offers classes, camps, workshops, concerts and art exhibits in the community. In the summer of 2022, the Alliance brought the Cincinnati Pops to Deerfield Twp. for a free outdoor concert attended by more than 3,000 people.

Deerfield Handmade Market happens three times annually, and this is the third for 2022. Others were in June and September.

HOW TO GO

What: Deerfield Handmade Market - Winter, presented by The Arts Alliance

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; early bird admission at 10 a.m.

Where: The Manor House, 7440 Mason Montgomery Road, Mason

Cost: $5 early bird, $3 regular entry; free for 2 and younger

More: https://the-arts-alliance.org/handmade-market/