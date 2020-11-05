DeWine announces new health director, team members as state battles coronavirus

Gov. Mike DeWine announced new members of the Ohio Department Health, including a director, as the state looks to reverse surging coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.
Stephanie McCloud will serve as ODH director, a role previously filled by Dr. Amy Acton and Interim Director Lance Himes. DeWine previously appointed McCloud as the director of the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation where he said she’d done a “phenomenal job."
“She has the experience necessary to lead the Ohio Department of Health as it carries out its important health functions while also battling the pandemic,” the governor said.
McCloud said Thursday that she looks forward to join the pandemic team.
Himes, who served as interim director after Acton’s resignation, will be the new ODH senior deputy. His role will lead the coordination to get a COVID-19 vaccine out to Ohioans and also work directly with local health commissioners, DeWine said.
Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will serve as ODH chief medical officer. He has spent over a decade at OhioHealth as a senior vice president and chief medical officer.
Kathleen Madden will be the heath department’s chief of staff. She previously was the assistant director of the Ohio Office of Budget and Management. DeWine said her position will “play a key role in keeping programs and operations moving and on track.”