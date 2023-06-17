DeWine joins teaching at Miami’s annual Buckeye Boys Camp

OXFORD — Ohio’s leader came to Miami University’s main campus this week to help inspire teenage boys to a better understanding and appreciation of American government.

Gov. Mike DeWine was the keynote speaker to more than 600 at Millett Hall in Oxford as part of the annual American Legion Buckeye Boys Camp that attracts teens from around the state.

DeWine participated in a nearly 40-minute Q-and-A session Wednesday, said Miami officials, answering questions whose topics ranged from state parks to public transportation to education before leaving for a similar engagement at Buckeye Girls State Camp at Bowling Green State University.

“Any time that we can give our students, our citizens more opportunity to learn how government works and to participate in government, that’s a good thing,” said DeWine during his interaction with the boys.

Since 2017, Miami’s Oxford campus and some of its student residence halls have been used by the high school boys camp for its yearly, statewide gathering.

Miami officials also said the school and the American Legion group have recently signed a 10-year extension of their agreement to continue the partnership.

Founded in 1936, Buckeye Boys State is a hands-on experience where high school juniors from across Ohio learn about city, county, and state government through a non-partisan objective education approach.

Several other Ohio government officials spoke during the week, treasurer Robert Sprague, secretary of state Frank LaRose, and Sharon Kennedy, chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court.

Gerald White, spokesman for the American Legion Buckeye Boys State. “Miami University is a wonderful venue,” White said. “The campus is beautiful. The facilities are outstanding.”

Planning for Buckeye Boys State is a year-round process, said Paula Green, Miami’s senior director for conference and event services.

“We believe very strongly in their mission and are happy to work closely with them,” Green said. “It takes a lot of logistics and a lot of people buying in. There is not a department on campus that does not contribute to the success of the program.”

The week concludes with a graduation ceremony Sunday at Millett Hall.