DeWine names Joan Duwve as director of Ohio Department of Health

“Her leadership spans government and academic service, as she also was an associate dean of practice for the Indiana University Richard Fairbanks School of Public Health and developed and directed the Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes Center," DeWine said.

Duwve is a graduate of North Olmsted High School in Cleveland and the Ohio State University. She received a master’s in public health from the University of Michigan and medical degree from John Hopkins University.

On June 12, Acton announced her resignation as ODH director after spending months as one of the state’s top leaders during the pandemic. She received praise and criticism for role in Ohio’s early action to slow the spread of the virus.

Dr. Lance Himes served as interim director as the governor worked to fill the position following Acton’s resignation.