DeWine: Ohio could receive coronavirus vaccine as early as December

In regions 3 and 6, which make up the Miami Valley, Springfield Regional Medical Center and University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The locations were decided based on population, geography and access to ultra-cold storage capacity. Other locations will also receive shipments of the vaccine once they get final approval.

DeWine said Ohio need to build to get from the current surge in cases and hospitalizations to when a vaccine is available.

He hopes that a 21-day curfew, which is scheduled to start tomorrow, will help decrease the spread of the virus, but noted that Ohioans still need to continue to wear a mask, reduce contact with people outside their household and frequently washing their hands.

“It still comes back to what individual Ohioans do,” the governor said.

Dr. Kevin Sharrett of Kettering Health Network also stressed that people need to continue to follow health guidelines and likened the virus to a fire.

“If you do have to go out wear a mask," he said. “Other social distancing and staying away from the fire, it is the best tool that we have.”

Though hospitals are currently able to keep up with increase in COVID-19 patients, he said they are strained.

“Right now patients are being cared for,” Sharrett said. “We have not exhausted resources. But let’s make no bones about it, we’re feeling the heat."

While hospitals have the resources to care for patients, the concern is manpower, he said. Health care workers are continuing to get sick, adding to the strain of increased patients.